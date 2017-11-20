LATEST NEWS: Manager sacked, but old boss is back

Peterborough Northern Star have sacked manager Rob Ward after just four months in the job.

Star crashed to a 6-0 United Counties Premier Division defeat at Cogenhoe on Saturday (November 18) to make it four defeats in competitive matches in a row. They’ve conceded 17 goals and scored one in that time.

Raff Mazzarella is the caretaker-manager of Peterborough Northern Star.

Star are currently 14th in the division with just five wins from 19 matches. Ward was appointed in the summer having previously managed Ketton in the Peterborough Premier Division.

Former boss Raff Mazzarella will take charge of first team affairs until a new manager is appointed. Star have a tough Premier Division match at Yaxley tomorrow (November 21).

A Star statement said: “The board has taken the tough but unanimous decision, believing it is in the best interests of the club for a new manager to be in place to take the club forward.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Rob for his hard work and diligence during his time at Peterborough Northern Star Football Club.”

Club chairman Tony Zirpolo added: “With the re-structure in the summer and Rob stepping up to first team manager we hoped to see a continuation of steady progression utilising a squad that we believe can be competitive at Step 5 and then push on from there.

“The recent performances and departures from the club have raised concerns and we have taken the decision a fundamental change is necessary.”

It’s understood some players who had left the club will now return.

Assistant manager Steve Wilson left the club earlier this month.