Kai on a high as the Saints go marching on in the county cup

It was a good weekend for Peterborough Junior Alliance League Under 14 sides involved in county cup action.

In the Cambs Cup, Wisbech St Mary stormed through to the fourth round with a stunning 8-2 win at Shelford & Stapleford Strikers while Holbeach Yellow, Spalding Blue and Bourne Red all progressed to the fourth round of the Lincs Cup.

Kai Taylor was the goalscoring hero for Division One leaders Wisbech St Mary, netting five times at Shelford to take his tally for the season to 27 goals.

Striker partner Willis Wright got the other three to make it 23 goals for the season.

Division Two side Bourne Red were 9-2 winners over Stamford Red from Division Three in the all-Junior Alliance League tie in the Lincs Cup.

Omar Hassine-Hinks led the way for Bourne with a hat-trick and there were also goals for Nathan Bills (2), Thomas Cameron, Isaac Bates, Casey Machin and Luke Edwards.

Holbeach Yellow beat Bottesford Town 3-1 through strikes by Jack Cunnington (2) and Jordan Elston to take their place in the fourth round while Spalding Blue joined them by winning 6-2 at home to Crosby. Their scorers were Alfie Anderson (2), Corey Compton, Jake Lilley, Daniel Plant and Ryan Thomas.

On the league front, Under 14 Division Four leaders Crowland cracked double figures for the third game running.

They followed up 19-0 and 12-0 December wins over Netherton and Parkside respectively with a 15-1 thrashing of Spalding White on Sunday.

Jack Wortley led the rout with four goals, substitute Louis Carr hit a hat-trick and Charlie Nicholls, Kyle Santoro, Tyler Wortley and Ethan Crolley-Waine all bagged a brace.

Thurlby Tigers opened up a three-point lead at the top of Under 14 Division Three by beating Stanground Sports 3-2 thanks to a double strike by Tyler Buckley and one from Harry Lesiw.

In Under 13 Division Two, Holbeach strengthened their position at the top with an 8-0 success at Glinton and Northborough Amber. Jack Greenacre notched a treble and Kye Bounce and Arron Pike each hit two. Holbeach are now six points clear of Leverington.