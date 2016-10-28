DARTS: Cambridgeshire looking for their first win

Cambridgeshire will be looking for their first BDO Inter-Counties League win of the season when they entertain Premeir Division rivals Glamorgan at the March GER Club this weekend (October 29/30).

Glamorgan include eight Welsh internationals in their squads incuding Rhian Edwards, who recently won the Europe Cup Pairs title and is also a twice Lakeside World Championship runner-up.

Cambs drew their first match against Lincolnshire then lost away to Lancashire.

Play starts at 11am on Saturday (B teams) and Sunday (A teams) and admission is £4 for the whole weekend (36 matches). Payment can be made on the door.