Ahmed makes a great start to his ring career

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighter Awais Ahmed has been tipped for the top after a stunning ring debut in Doncaster at the weekend.

The 17 year-old middleweight from Millfield took on Lewis Gravil from the Crowle Amateur Boxing Club at a show at the Epworth Leisure Centre, and stopped him inside three rounds.

Ahmed was far too strong for Gravil and his superior workrate and punching power proved far too much for his opponent.

He gave Gravil a standing eight count in the first round and then again in the final round before the referee stepped in to stop the onslaught.

Ahmed’s coach Chris Baker said: “Awais was up against it as most of the home crowd was made of his opponent’s family. But he was confident from the word go and really wanted it.

“He has the potential to do very well. He has a great attitude. He has a very unorthodox style and is very difficult to hit. Definitely one to watch out for.”

On the same show Rich Ellison from Peterborough Police was unlucky to lose to Carl Butler from the Fusion Boxing Fit Club after sustaining a cut above his left eye towards the end of the first round.

Promising Peterborough Police lightweight Kacper Kozak (14) from Orton was in action at a show in Northampton and lost out on a very close split decision to Lewis Patching from the Kings Heath Club in Northampton.

Kozak almost stopped his opponent in the first round but Lewis was a tough home fighter and it was the first southpaw Kozak had encountered.

Sixteen year-old Imran Aref from Millfield represented Peterborough Police in the quarter-finals of the 61kg Junior Novice Championships at Banbury Leisure Centre and was beaten on points by unbeaten Home Counties champion Henry Johnson from Bulmershe ABC.

Baker said: “Henry was a shorter fighter and worked really well on the inside. Imran failed to use his height to his advantage but proved he can hold himself well against one of the best in the country.

“Imran took the fight to Henry and it was a good crowd pleaser.”

Most of the Peterborough Police boxers will be in action at the club’s show at The Voyager Academy on Saturday November 19. Anyone interested in tickets can contact the boxers directly or Chris and Vicki Baker on 07921 095122.

Two city-based fighters - Ben Burton and Aiden Smith - were victorious when representing the Kettering School of Boxing at a show at Kettering Working Mens Club on Saturday night.

Burton (12) from Paston unanimously outpointed Caiden Hughes from Cheshunt while Smith (16) was also a comfortable points winner against James Bradley from London in the best junior bout of the night.