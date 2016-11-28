Terry takes on Asda over parking fine

A motorist is calling on all tickets given for parking at Asda to be refunded after discovering that signs in the car park are unlawful.

Terry Harris of Stanground made the discovery after receiving a letter on September 28 saying he had to pay £70 for parking in Asda by Rivergate.

After searching Facebook for advice on appealing the fine he then searched Peterborough City Council’s planning portal and discovered that the parking signs had not received planning permission.

He then contacted Nigel Barnes, the council’s planning compliance team leader, who wrote: “The new adverts on the lamp posts in the car park of Asda at Viersen Platz are unlawful and will remain so until such time as any future application is approved.”

Parking in Asda is enforced by ParkingEye with drivers having to pay £2 to park for two hours.

Terry (48), who said he cannot remember if he parked longer than two hours, said: “Every single ticket they have profited from is illegal. They should all be rescinded and on their own volition.”

A ParkingEye spokesperson said: “ParkingEye is a member of the British Parking Association and follows its code of practice. We support landowners in obtaining the necessary planning consent if required.”

An Asda spokesman said: “We are currently investigating this matter and will be happy to cancel any ticket if it has been issued incorrectly.”

Peterborough City Council will not take enforcement action despite telling ParkingEye the lamp post signs are a “few centimetres” too big.

A spokeswoman said: “In cases like this, where we would likely approve the change to the signs, the advice from government is not to use our enforcement powers and to work with the landowner to achieve compliance.”