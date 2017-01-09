UPDATED: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to give Brexit speech in Peterborough

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will give a major talk about Brexit on a visit to Peterborough tomorrow (Tuesday, January 10).

Mr Corbyn will be speaking to invited members of the party and the press from Paston Farm Centre in his first big speech after Christmas.

The speech will start at 3.30pm.

The party’s Peterborough parliamentary candidate in the 2015 general election, Lisa Forbes, tweeted this morning: “Absolutely over the moon @JeremyCorbyn4PM will be in #Peterborough tomorrow for a Major speech. Cannot wait!”

Mr Corbyn’s visit would follow that of Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell who did a Q&A in 2016.

