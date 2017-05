A lorry fire closed the A15 between Glinton and Market Deeping last night, Tuesday May 16.

Police and fire crews were called at 7.20pm to the scene on the A15 at Glinton.

The fire service attended and the road was closed both directions between Market Deeping and Helpston roundabout.

The road was opened southbound at 8.15pm and northbound at 11.15pm.