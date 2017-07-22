Temporary homes being used in full after works

Homeless people in Peterborough have moved into newly refurbished short stay accommodation.

The extensive £788,000 refurbishment works have been completed and the 53 unit Elizabeth Court in Park ward is now fully occupied.

The facility is being leased by Peterborough City Council, and the management is provided by Cross Keys Homes, the city’s largest housing association.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys, said, using Elizabeth Court will provide considerable savings to the public purse with less reliance needed on using bed and breakfasts for homeless people.

She added: “It is great news that Elizabeth Court is open for residents, with the refurbishment works completed on schedule.

“We can now begin working with the families and individuals to ensure they receive all the support we can provide to help them tackle the challenges they are facing and find a permanent home.”

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed last year that the council was spending more than £1 million a year putting homeless families in Travelodges.

The council also agreed a deal last year with Stef & Philips to lease 72 homes at St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell as temporary accommodation for homeless families.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for housing at the council, said: “Given the national rise in homeless applicants, which is no different here in Peterborough, we’re pleased that this vital short-term accommodation has been refurbished and is now fully occupied as planned.”