Sister act is a success

It was hats off to two sisters who helped fundraise for Brain Tumour Research and raised awareness of a rare condition their sister suffers from. Nikki (from Whittlesey) and Hayley Prosser (from Yaxley)and colleagues at Forterra’s Kings Dyke Brickworks sales office in Whittlesey all wore hats at work to raise money for the charity.

Nikki and Hayley’s sister Dawn suffers from a rare condition called Mosaic Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (also known as Mosaic NF2) and has multiple brain tumours.

The fundraising efforts, which included a cake sale, raffle and a quiz, raised £1,438. Natalie Paterson, who organised the events, said: “We thought taking part in Wear A Hat Day would be a fun way to raise money as a show of support to Nikki and Hayley’s sister Dawn.”