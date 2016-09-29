Shock, prayers and tributes as boy, 10, dies after heart tragedy

Prayers have been said at a city mosque for a young school boy who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Peterborough street.

Worshippers at the Faizan e Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street, Peterborough, held Janaaza – prayers for the deceased – on Wednesday (September 28) after the tragic death of 10-year-old Mohammed Owais Farooq.

Muslim Funeral Services Peterborough reported the youngster was buried at Eastfield Cemetery following a funeral service known as Salat al-Janazah at the city mosque, which also took place yesterday afternoon - a day after he died.

Mohammed died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering the cardiac arrest at his home in Grimshaw Road, Dogsthorpe. The emergency services were called after Mohammed collapsed at about 3.30pm.

Residents living in the area described a ‘major incident’ taking place, with a large number of emergency services staff and vehicles, including the Magpas Helimedix, East of England Ambulance Service and Cambridgeshire police, all attending the quiet city street.

The youngster was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment, but despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A number of people paid tribute to Mohammed on social media.

Vera Archer said: “Oh my...how very very sad, thinking of all his family and friends at this awful news.”

While Michelle Gordon added: “Cannot imagine what his family are going through! Rest in peace little one! May your wings fly bright in the sky x.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the death is being treated as non-suspicious and the file has been passed to the coroner.