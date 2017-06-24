Peterborough nursery helps children stay safe aware

The children and staff at Kiddi Caru’s Peterborough day nursery marked Child Safety Week by learning about road safety, the difference between hot and cold and being safe as well as all about the people who keep them safe every day.

Child Safety Week is run by the Child Accident Prevention Trust and aims to raise awareness of the risks of child accidents and how they can be prevented. It provides a range of resources to help practitioners run local activities and events and promote safety messages in a fun and engaging way.

The children discussed how everyone from their parents and carers to the police, fire service and local lollipop people make the world a safer place for them. The children then enjoyed role playing, such as crossing the road and riding bikes near the road.

Chia Wallace, nursery manager, said: “There are a lot of everyday heroes out there who are always looking out for us, so it’s nice to acknowledge them while also encouraging the children to think about what they can do themselves to stay safe and avoid accidents.”