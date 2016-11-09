Peterborough man hopes his motor is a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ as Neil heads to national Classic Motor Show final

Up against a 1967 Jaguar E Type 4.2 Roadster, a 1973 Jensen Interceptor and a 1935 Auburn Speedster, Peterborough’s Neil Osborn is hoping the love of his automotive life will win the UK’s biggest classic car show this month.

His 1976 Citroen Super Ami is heading to the final of the Lancaster Insurance Pride of Ownership competition.

Neil Osborn's classic Citroen Super Ami

Out of 80 applicants, the final 20 cars are set to battle it out at the NEC Classic Motor Show, held at Birmingham’s NEC from 11-13 November, with the visiting public having the casting vote to pick the ‘Pride and Joy’ of the show.

Neil’s Ami is a wolf in sheep’s clothing – the rare Ami Super model, despite looking like the humble Ami 8, features the flat-four engine from the larger GS.

“I believe it to be the only remaining right hand drive Ami Super saloon on the road and in ‘as original’ condition”, Neil adds. “There are half a dozen or so Ami Super estates, two other saloons I know of that are capable of restoration and one other on the road cobbled together from a bunch of parts.”

Originally registered in Birmingham in 1976, Neil has owned the car since May 1984. “The car had five days of tax and two weeks of MoT. It had no sills forward of the B pillars, which were folding in on themselves and no floor forward of the driver’s seat. It had however had new steel rear wings the previous year, a perfect chassis which had been Ziebarted when new and retreated at least once and was completely sound in the front bulkhead and roof. It was bought for the purposes of converting into a Super-Dyane but when dismantled proved too good to throw away.”

Over the following two years, Neil stripped and restored the car, winning a class trophy at the Citroen Car Club Summer Rally of 1986. Since then it’s been to several international Citroen rallies, and is still used and enjoyed on a regular basis by Neil. “It’s the perfect Q car, and I love it! My wife agrees that after 32 years, this is the last car we’d ever sell.”

The winner, voted for by the show’s 70,000 visitors will be announced at 1.30pm on Sunday 13th November on the display stand in Hall 3.

Richard Morley, Divisional Head at Lancaster Insurance, said: “We know how enthusiastic people are about showcasing their classics and Neil’s Citroen Ami is a great addition to the final. There’s real variety, so we can’t wait to see who show attendees single out to be this year’s winner.”

For more information on all the show features, exhibiting clubs, various ticket prices and booking details, visit www.necclassicmotorshow.com.