Perfect pictures help Peterborough photographers pick up prestigious prize

Peterborough’s sharp shooters have picked up a top photography prize - thanks to their perfect pictures.

The Peterborough Photographic Society claimed the Pat Goode Memorial Interclub trophy, beating 12 other photographic clubs in the process.

Short Eared Owl in Flight

The competition was started in memory of Pat, who was the chairman of the Wisbech club and died in 2006.

David Hodgson, secretary of the Peterborough club, said members were delighted to take home the top prize.

He said: “There are always about 15 clubs who take part from around the area, and we enter four photographs and four projected images. “The judge - Daphne Hanson, then scores all of the images. “There is no theme for the competition, the only rule is each photographer can only enter two photos or two projected images.”

The Peterborough club’s photos included ‘Successful Mission’ - which was a picture of a Lancaster bomber and crewmen, an owl in flight, a Mountain Hare and a four spotted chaser - a type of insect.

A Mountain Hare

All the photographs and images were marked out of 10 - and Peterborough scored a remarkable 75 out of 80 to claim the first prize and the shield.

March and Wisbech finished equal second with 71 points.

Judy Hodgson, from the Wisbech club, won the prize for the best print, for her image ‘Goth.’ The best projected winner was ‘Consumed by the Waves’ by Paul Richards of the North Norfolk Photographic Society.

For more information about the Peterborough Photographic Society visit http://peterboroughps.org.uk/

Four Spotted Chaser on Exuvia

Nigel Gardner with Judge Daphne Hanson

Judy Hodgson with judge Daphne Hanson