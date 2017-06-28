Mystery over cannabis smell across Cambridgeshire Fens after council receives ‘numerous complaints’

The smell of cannabis is mysteriously wafting through Fenland with the district council having received ‘numerous complaints’ from residents.

The source of the smell is being investigated, but the council said cannabis can also be smelt in other parts of Cambridgeshire and is even being reported in Norfolk.

An Environmental Health spokesman from Fenland District Council said: “We have received a number of complaints about the smell of cannabis. The issue is not limited to Fenland, with the odour being reported across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

“Along with Environmental Health teams from neighbouring authorities, we are continuing to investigate the source of the smell, including looking at sites licenced to grow the plant by the Home Office.”

Have you smelt cannabis in your area? Email: news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk.