Vital kidney unit is doctor’s legacy

A pioneering doctor who has helped scores of patients opened a new kidney dialysis unit - which was named in his honour.

The new Dr Chandra Mistry Unit was opened at Peterborough City Hospital by Dr Mistry himself - and he was joined by his son, EastEnders star Jimi Mistry and Jimi’s Strictly Come Dancing wife Flavia Cacace.

The unit will provide a crucial service to patients who were forced to travel to Kettering hospital - often several times a week - for treatment.

Dr Mistry, who used to work in Peterborough but has now retired, said it was a great honour to have the new unit named after him. He said: “We had the renal service developed here in 1995. Since then we have been dialysing patients but demand is always more than capacity. Over the years we have had sporadic expansion but have never been able to get all Peterborough patients in one place. What this unit has done is allowed us to provide the service for all our Peterborough patients so they don’t have to travel a great distance.”

Patient Jenny Peach (73) from Yaxley, said: “I think the new unit is brilliant. I used to have to go to Kettering three times a week for a year. It used to take so much time to do - here it is only a short drive away. It is so easy.”

Fellow patient Christopher Berry (59) from Bourne, said: “It (the unit) is fantastic. To have it so close, without having to travel far makes it much easier. The staff here are excellent too.”

Charity Kidney Research UK are looking to set up a kidney patients’ group. Anyone who wishes to get involved should email debbiehowland@kidneyresearchuk.org