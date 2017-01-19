Voyager Academy disappointed with results but excited about future improvement

The head of Peterborough’s struggling Voyager Academy has said that while he is disappointed with results, following the Government’s release of GCSE tables today, he is looking forward to much improvement in the future.

Voyager Academy is the only one of 11 schools in the city falling below a new Government floor target that measures pupils’ progress and achievement over eight GCSE subjects.

Responding to today’s Government figures, Scott Hudson, Principal of The Voyager Academy, said: “Whilst it is fair to say that we were very disappointed at the overall results, we would also argue that they don’t truly reflect the improvements that have been made in recent months as recognised by Ofsted and particularly since we started working with Thomas Deacon Academy. However, we know that these improvements will take time to impact fully on student outcomes.

“The Voyager Academy has a unique context in the city. Many students join us with results significantly below average and large numbers of students have little or no functional English when they join us as their first school in the UK, often part way through secondary school.

“While these students are motivated and intelligent, there is clear evidence that understanding enough academic English to reach the national average can take up to six years. This is partly why our Sixth Form results are extremely positive in comparison.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Thomas Deacon Academy Education Trust and we believe that this new relationship will improve outcomes for students in the forthcoming years.”

RELATED: Voyager Academy only secondary school in Peterborough not to meet new Government standard