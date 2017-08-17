A-LEVEL RESULTS: Celebrations at Harry Smith for improved results

There were celebrations at Sir Harry Smith College in Whittlesey with a 98 per cent pass rate for A-Level students.

Overall, 41 per cent of entries were awarded A* or A grades, an increase of 13 per cent from last year. Furthermore, 63 per cent of entries were awarded A*-B grades, an increase of 19 per cent from last year and 84 per cent were awarded A*-C grades.

For vocational qualifications, 100 per cent of entries were awarded a Distinction* (D*) to Merit grade, with 95 per cent being awarded a Distinction* or Distinction.

Principal Dawn White said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students who have worked extremely hard this year to achieve this level of success. I would also like to thank all of our staff for their continued and unwavering hard work and commitment to ensuring the very best outcomes for all of our students.”

Special congratulations were sent to the following students for their outstanding results:

Esther Carter who achieved A*, D*, A and will be reading sports and exercise science at the University of Lincoln

Gregor Forrest who achieved A*, A, A and will be reading biochemistry at the University of York

Lauren Hammersley who achieved A*A*A B and will be reading maths at the University of Warwick

Jessica Peers who achieved A*, A, B and will be reading biological sciences at the University of Birmingham

Alex Phillips who achieved A*, A, B and will be reading psychology at the University of York

Curtis Ryan who achieved D*, D*, D* and will be reading politics at Nottingham Trent University

Chris Sydorenko who achieved A*, A*, A*, C and will be reading social and political sciences at the University of York

Samuel Vardon who achieved A, A, D*, D and will be reading business management at the Northumberland University