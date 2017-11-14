VIDEO: CCTV footage released after robbers storm into Peterborough shop with gun and machete

CCTV footage has been released following an armed robbery at a shop in Peterborough.

The incident took place at the Stop and Shop in Woodston on Sunday November 5 at about 12.10am.

Do you recognise these men?

Two men entered the shop armed with a machete and a black hand gun. One man pointed the gun at a member of staff while the other held the machete to his chest.

The tills were emptied of cash and other items taken from behind the counter.

The men made off on foot along Oundle Road away from the city centre. They then cut across a car park towards Orchard Street.

The got away with approximately £150.

Do you recognise this man?

Detective Constable Fran Scott said: “Thankfully the member of staff was not harmed but that doesn’t take away from the severity of the incident.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen these men to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0638111117 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.