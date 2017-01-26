Police called to Queensgate following stabbing reports

Emergency services have been called to Peterborough city centre following reports a man had been stabbed.

Police were called to the Queensgate centre near McDonalds at about 1.55pm today (Thursday) after reports the man had been stabbed in the leg.

Exterior of McDonald's in Peterborough city centre.

A police spokesman said:” There were reports of violence at Queensgate. “There was a male victim. The call was made by a witness, not by the victim. Both the victim and the offender have left the scene.”

An East of England Ambulance service spokesman confirmed they had been called and attended the incident, but had not treated any patients.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.