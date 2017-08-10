CCTV of men released after two separate sexual assaults on women on Peterborough trains

Two women were sexually assaulted in two separate incidents on the same day on trains to and from Peterborough.

The incidents happened on Tuesday July 4. The first incident happened at 7pm on a train between Birmingham to Peterborough. The second incident happened on the same day at 7.40pm on a train between Peterborough and Nottingham.

Do you recognise this man?

The first victim, a 39-year-old woman, was travelling on board the Birmingham New Street to Stanstead Airport Cross County train service. She became aware of two men.

One of the men sat next to her and asked her to kiss him, which she declined.

The man proceeded to stroke the woman’s right arm and then pull her top down. He then leered down her top and touched her inappropriately, before thanking her and leaving the train at Peterborough.

The second incident happened on the Norwich to Nottingham train and as the train left Peterborough a man, who is believed to be the same man as in the previous incident, boarded the train.

Do you recognise this man?

He sat next to the second woman, a 20-year-old, and kissed her left cheek. The man then bit the woman’s cheek before leaving the train at Grantham.

Officers have now released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with both incidents. Officers believe that the two men may have information which could help the investigation.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the services and witnessed either incident.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 270 09/08/2017.