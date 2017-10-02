Cambridgeshire Police officer to face gross misconduct hearing after ‘abusive’ ticket inspector incident at London tube station

A Cambridgeshire police officer will appear for a misconduct hearing after an “abusive” incident at a London tube station.

PC Josh Williams, based in Huntingdon, will attend the hearing at Biggleswade Town Council Offices, on 9 October.

On January 23 2016 whilst off duty it is alleged that the officer passed through a ticket barrier at Leicester Square tube station and was approached by two Revenue Inspectors who queried his ticket.

It is alleged that the officer pushed or physically manoeuvred past the Inspectors in an attempt to leave. The officer was stopped by the Revenue Inspectors and became aggressive in his manner, to the point that British Transport Police Officers had to intervene.

The officer was prosecuted for two offences of unacceptable behaviour on the transport for London Regional Railway Network.

The officer was convicted at court of using abusive and offensive language, contrary to the Railway Byelaw 6 (1) and the court found his behaviour arrogant, uncompromising and confrontational.

The appropriate Authority states that the officer’s behaviour amounts to gross misconduct and may have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.