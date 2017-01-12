Call for tombstone memorial at site of A16 pigs death in Cowbit

An animal rights organisation is asking for permission to erect a tombstone memorial at the spot where they say at least 20 pigs were killed in a road accident on the A16 at Cowbit yesterday (Wednesday).

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has written to Lincolnshire Council leader Martin Hill asking for approval after the pigs perished when an animal-transporting lorry overturned. Other badly injured pigs had to be killed at the scene.

The tribute (pictured) would feature an image of a pig next to these words: “In memory of the pigs who suffered and died in a lorry accident at this spot. Try Vegan.”

PETA say it would remind all drivers, including those with animals on board, to slow down and travel safely – while also pointing out that everyone can prevent abattoir-bound lorries from travelling the motorway by choosing vegan meals.

“For nothing more than some bacon and burgers, this crash left animals mangled and suffering on an already terrifying trip to the abattoir,” said PETA senior campaigner Kirsty Henderson.

“PETA’s roadside memorial can prevent further tragedies, including human ones, by reminding people to drive with care and give a thought to animals by no longer eating them.”

The letter to Martin Hill ANL-171201-134853001

• Do you think PETA are right or are they over-reacting? Email your views to spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk

THURSDAY, 7.39AM: Calls for Spalding slaughterhouse to release pigs injured in A16 crash to sanctuary

Animal rights campaigners are calling on a Spalding slaughterhouse to release several pigs thought injured following yesterday (Wednesday) morning’s lorry accident on the A16 at Cowbit.

They say around 20 pigs were killed in the crash while more were euthanised soon after. Protestors claim injured pigs were moved to the Dalehead Foods slaughterhouse in Fulney Lane to be seen by an onsite vet.

Forty sentient pigs have been killed by the roadside and those who survived the crash taken to the slaughterhouse without mercy Animal Aid’s Farming and Slaughter campaigns manager Luke Steele

They say Dalehead Foods has refused to answer pleas to show mercy to the injured pigs – even if they are deemed unfit to enter the human food chain and killed regardless.

In response, animal rights activists have taken to Facebook and Twitter to urge action, including an emergency vigil outside the Spalding slaughterhouse, a flood of phone calls and emails to Dalehead Foods’ parent company Tulip Ltd and messages to John Hayes MP.

The call to release the pigs to licensed and Defra-approved sanctuaries is being led by grassroots activists from The Save Movement with support from other UK animal rights organisations including Animal Aid and Viva!.

Animal Aid’s Farming and Slaughter campaigns manager Luke Steele said: “Forty sentient pigs have been killed by the roadside and those who survived the crash taken to the slaughterhouse without mercy. We place our full support behind efforts to secure the release of these traumatised animals to a sanctuary, where they can live out their lives.

The clean-up after the accident. ANL-171201-072211001

“Animal Aid is calling on caring people everywhere to simply swap bacon and pork for a meat-free alternative. Never before has it been so easy to enjoy a cruelty-free meal,”

Endurance athlete Fiona Oakes is among those to support the action, offering veterinary care and transport for the pigs at her Tower Hill Stables Animal Sanctuary: “Despite offering places at a fully registered, responsible and experienced forever home in a sanctuary environment for at least some of these poor creatures, they were still shown no compassion despite their trauma.

“Surely, respite, rest and recovery would have been the appropriate course of action in accordance with animal welfare requirements and human decency. Proof positive that these cruel industries simply don’t care about anything other than profit.”

