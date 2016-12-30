LOOKING BACK: Bjerre signs for Panthers, Carruthers on form for Posh, Keir wins squash title 40 years

A nostlagic return to sporting events from this week in years gone past...

10 YEARS AGO:

Former Posh striker Martin Carruthers.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers beat a clutch of rival clubs to the signing of Danish star Kenneth Bjerre.

POSH: Keith Alexander’s side lost 1-0 at Barnet on Boxing Day. Paul Rachubka , who had played for Manchester United in the Premiership, was in goal for Posh. He was signed on an emergency loan deal from Huddersfield with Mark Tyler and his understudy Luke McShane both injured.

POSH: Chairman Darragh MacAnthony gave Alexander a huge vote of confidence after the Barnet defeat - Posh’s third on the trot. He insisted their were no plans to make panic changes.

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers moved to the top of the UCL Premier Division with a 2-0 win over Long Buckby. Mark Baines and Danny Matson got their goals.

Kenneth Bjerre in action in 2008.

FOOTBALL: Long-serving Yaxley boss Jim Watson quit after his side’s 2-1 UCL defeat at Bourne.

ICE HOCKEY: Mystery surrounded the Peterborough Arena after Phantoms coach Kevin King walked out of the stadium before a match against Milton Keynes. Jon Kynaston took charge of the match which Phantoms lost 1-0 - a fifth successive loss.

20 YEARS AGO

POSH: Two goals by Martin Carruthers and one from Dave Morrison earned Posh a 3-2 Division Two win over Burnley at London Road. Man-of -the match was Posh kepeer Bart Griemink.

Neville Keir won the East Midlands Under 19 squash title in December 1976.

FOOTBALL: Ortonians went 13 points clear at the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division by beating Brotherhood’s 2-1 through two James Horner goals.

FOOTBALL: It was a good day for Ortonians Reserves as well. They beat Manea 10-0 in a Peterborough League Division One game with Graham Harford and Mark Burbridge claiming hat-tricks.

RUGBY: Borough were beaten 22-15 by Stamford in a friendly. Dave Brudnell, Mick Royal and Paul Jackson scored tries for Borough while Brett Login, Frank Mayo and Sam Fox crossed for Stamford.

RUGBY: King’s won the big city schools clash against Deacon’s 14-3 with Ashley Millenstead and Edward Samuel scoring their tries.

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Islanders youngster David Clarke (15) was selected for the GB Under 16 team to play in an international tournament in Canada.

POSH: Two Scott Houghton goals earned Posh a 2-0 win at Millwall on Boxing Day.

40 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL British Rail Reserves beat Brackley British Legion 15-0 in a Northants Sunday Trophy game. Nigel Morte led the way on the scoresheet with a double hat-trick. Kevin Wakefield and Paul Lane fired trebles.

SQUASH: Eastfield Squash Club’s Neville Keir won the East Midlands Under 19 title. He smashed Bob Mawer 9-2, 9-3, 9-6 in the final.

RUGBY: Borough beat Spalding 13-6 at Fengate with tries by Selwyn Goss and Alan Keeley. Dave Fountain made his debut at flanker.

FOOTBALL: Geoff Biggs netted four times for Spalding in their 5-0 Boxing Day win over Holbeach and Dick Smith hit two late goals for Stamford in a 3-2 win against Bourne.

POSH: Ian Ross, on loan from Aston Villa, had an outstanding debut alongside Chris Turner at the heart of the Posh defence, but Noel Cantwell’s side still lost 1-0 at Reading in Division Three.

SQUASH: Bretton Ladies hammered city rivals Eastfield 5-0 in the Cambs League. The Bretton winners were Joan Stapleton, Carolyn Norman, Pam Blades, Jenny Forster and Joyce Sergeant.

ANGLING: Folksworth’s Rob Yardy won the Oundle fur and feather open on the Nene with just 1lb 1oz.

50 YEARS AGO

POSH: Gordon Clark’s team lost 2-1 at home to a slick Swindon Town side on Christmas Eve. England Under 23 player Don Rogers had the Posh defence at sixes and sevens for most of the game and he scored Swindon’s first goal. John Mason netted for Posh.

POSH: In the return fixture at Swindon on Boxing Day, Posh were thumped 4-1. Wing wizard Rogers again created havoc in the Posh defence and scored one of his side’s goals. John Fairbother struck late on for Posh.

FOOTBALL: Young forward John Foster sufferd a broken leg playing for Wisbech Reserves in a UCL game against Holbeach. Holbeach won 4-1 with Geoff Eyett scoring a hat-trick.

ATHLETICS: Fred Wright of Peterborough Athletic Club was the first local runner home in the annual St Neots to Bedford road race on Boxing Day. He was 15th with clubmate Keith Hall 16th.

POSH: A star-studded Spurs Reserves side, which incluided Bill Brown, Frank Saul and Ron Henry, proved too strong for Posh Reserves in a Combination Cup game. Spurs won 3-1 with Tommy Ross on target for Posh. The game at White Hart Lane drew a crowd of 1,700.