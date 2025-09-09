Westminster Life: Health and hope for Peterborough

Kicking off Sepsis Awareness Month with Lord Mackinlay and Harry Redknapp

There are moments in public life that remind us why health and wellbeing must always sit at the heart of our politics, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Earlier this month, I stood alongside campaigners in Parliament, including football legend Harry Redknapp, to mark the start of Sepsis Awareness Month and shine a light on this “silent killer” that claims more than 40,000 lives in the UK every year.

Nine years ago, I lost my brother Richard to sepsis following a routine accident. Not a day goes by without thinking how different things might have been if more people understood the dangers. That’s why I’m determined that Peterborough leads the way in making sure no family faces what mine did. If you suspect sepsis, don’t hesitate, trust your instincts and get help straight away.

The UK Sepsis Trust’s Sepsis Savvy campaign, now running as a fun online shootout game, is helping to teach thousands the early signs this month.

Prevention and quick intervention are vital, but real change also means building a health system that works for everyone, locally and nationally. After 14 years of Tory mismanagement the NHS is in the midst of big changes. The Labour Government’s 10 Year Health Plan aims to shift the NHS from “hospital by default” to care right on your doorstep, from analogue to digital, and from only treating sickness to championing prevention. Already, the government has delivered four million extra appointments and recruited two thousand new GPs. Now, with the rollout of neighbourhood health centres, there’s renewed investment in community care, less bureaucracy, and a sharper focus on patients’ real needs.

You’ll see those ambitions taking shape locally. The new Community Diagnostic Centre broke ground last month on Wellington Street. It’s due to open next year, and will enable thousands more scans, tests, and faster diagnoses without a trip to hospital. CT, MRI, ultrasound, and heart and lung tests will be available under one roof, supporting patients, speeding up results, and relieving pressure on our acute wards. This landmark investment means Peterborough can deliver the modern NHS promised, more convenient care closer to home.

But health is about more than just treating illness, it’s about ensuring every resident has the chance to thrive. That starts with backing our young people and it’s why I’m delighted Labour has confirmed up to £5 million of extra funding to extend the Youth Guarantee for another year in Peterborough. It’s urgent work. Our city has some of the highest rates of young people not in education, employment or training, and this funding will open up more pathways to apprenticeships, skills and support where they’re most needed.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a summer column without celebrating our city’s beloved Lido, where 37,000 swimmers made this season a record-breaker. As we look ahead to its ninetieth anniversary next year, there’s good news, the campaign for new pool covers has paid off, securing funding that will protect and extend the Lido season for years to come.

None of this happened by accident; it took campaigners, residents and communities coming together. I’m proud of everyone who fought for this precious part of our city’s heritage.