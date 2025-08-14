Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Space in Spalding marks first anniversary

The Grief Kind Space's anniversary was celebrated with tea and cake.

Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Space in Spalding commemorated a milestone last week, celebrating one year of providing compassionate support to those navigating loss and grief.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grief Kind Space, which runs every Tuesday from 10am to 12 noon at Tonic Health, 6 Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding, PE11 2AF, offers free, informal peer-to-peer bereavement support, and a welcoming place for people to come together and share their experiences of grief.

Most Popular

To mark the first anniversary, celebratory tea and cake was enjoyed by the group’s members and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by a dedicated team of trained volunteers, the Spalding Grief Kind Space has seen attendance grow steadily, with over 44 individuals participating over the past year.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space is run by a team of trained volunteers.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this important milestone,” said Tina Parkinson, Area Coordinator for Grief Kind Spaces in the East of England.

“Our volunteers bring warmth and empathy to every session, creating a safe haven for people experiencing grief. It’s heartening to see how this space has become such a vital part of the community.”

John Ward lost his wife just before Christmas 2024. He found out about the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space Spalding through a grief kind volunteer he met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He shared: “At first, I couldn’t see the group being for me, but everyone at the space has something in common: we have all lost someone dear to us. That bonds us. I think that’s why it works.

“Someone once said that laughter is the best medicine, and I think that’s true. We certainly laugh together; there is a real sense of camaraderie.”

Building on the success of the Spalding initiative, Sue Ryder will launch a further Grief Kind Space in Lincolnshire this autumn. Starting on Monday 1 September, the new group will meet at Holbeach Hub, Boston Road, South Holbeach PE12 7LR every Monday from 10am to 12 noon, bringing the same welcoming bereavement support to more people.

This will sit alongside the existing Grief Kind Space in Stamford, where sessions are held every Monday, from 10am to 12 noon, at Mindspace, 39 Broad Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 1PX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Ireland from Tonic Health added: “Since collaborating with Sue Ryder a year ago to introduce a Spalding based Grief Kind Space, the group has gone from strength to strength. Numbers of attendees has steadily risen month by month, with word spreading through the community that it exists to support people through all stages of the grieving process.

“We have had incredibly impactful feedback from people who have come along and felt supported and listened to. After a bereavement people often tell me they feel lost, and this weekly session offers access to a listening ear and a wonderfully friendly group of people who understand what grief can feel like.”

As the Grief Kind Spaces continue to grow, the charity is searching for more local volunteers to join them and help make a difference.

To find out more about becoming a Grief Kind Space volunteer visit sueryder.org/GKVolunteer or email [email protected]

For details of further Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces opening in 2025 visit www.sueryder.org/Spaces