Care home makes Marjorie's wish come true

Marjorie, a resident at the Hickathrift House care home in Marshland St. James, had always dreamed of returning to Wisbech St Mary Church — a place filled with treasured memories, including her wedding day and her son’s christening. Thanks to the home’s Post a Wish initiative, the team made her heartfelt wish a reality, proving that it’s never too late to relive cherished moments.

Marjorie has lived at Hickathrift House for several years and is beloved by staff and fellow residents alike. The team were thrilled to help her revisit such a meaningful place, and they all joined in to witness the joy on her face as she stepped back into the church that holds so many fond memories.

The visit coincided with the church’s Harvest event, where Marjorie and the team enjoyed delicious refreshments and warm hospitality. The day was filled with laughter, storytelling, and nostalgia as Marjorie proudly showed everyone the exact spot where she once said “I do.”

Marjorie (bottom left) having her wish granted

In response to the surprise, Marjorie said: “It’s been wonderful! So many fond memories in this church. Thank you.”

Paula Merlerski General Manager at Hickathrift House, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Hickathrift House. It’s a testament to the dedication of our team that we can make dreams like Marjorie’s come true. Seeing her so happy was incredibly special for all of us.