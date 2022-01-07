26 arrests made in Peterborough during Christmas drink-drive crackdown

26 arrests were made in Peterborough.

In total, 26 arrests were made with five of those following road traffic collisions, 21 people were then charged with drink driving offences and ten of these were sentenced and given disqualifications totalling 16 years and ten months.

The arrests came as part of a month-long campaign which ran from December 1 across the county, with the force warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

In total across Cambridgeshire, there were 69 arrests; 48 were charged and 21 were sentenced the same month. Those sentenced were banned from the roads for a combined total of 34 years.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Many of these arrests were due to members of the public reporting information to us. Thank you for your help to keep our Cambridgeshire roads safe!

“Report a drink or drug driver to us using our confidential hotline 0800 032 0845, available 24/7. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

“Read more on our drink drive campaign on our website here - bit.ly/3sYmIO9.”

PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, added: “I hope that our work has made drivers think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence, and that as part of the campaign we have also highlighted how long alcohol can remain in your system.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive and as always if you’re drinking, even if you have just one, arrange another way of getting home.

“It is also brilliant to see that calls to our confidential hotline nearly tripled in December when compared to 2020, it’s great that people are helping us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone. Remember, one call really could save a life.

“Our officers can’t be everywhere but they could be anywhere, so please don’t gamble with your life or your future by driving after consuming drink or drugs. It’s really not worth the risk.”