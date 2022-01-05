34 year’s worth of road bans handed out during Cambridgeshire Police’s Christmas drink drive crackdown

Cambridgeshire Police officers during their drink-driving campaign in December.

A month-long campaign ran from December 1, with the force warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

In total, there were 69 arrests; 48 were charged and 21 were sentenced the same month. Those sentenced were banned from the roads for a combined total of 34 years.

In addition, calls to the force’s confidential hotline to report drink or drug drivers almost tripled. There were 20 calls made in December 2020 compared to 57 calls made last month – an increase of 185%.

PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “I hope that our work has made drivers think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence, and that as part of the campaign we have also highlighted how long alcohol can remain in your system.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive and as always if you’re drinking, even if you have just one, arrange another way of getting home.

“It is also brilliant to see that calls to our confidential hotline nearly tripled in December when compared to 2020, it’s great that people are helping us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone. Remember, one call really could save a life.

“Our officers can’t be everywhere but they could be anywhere, so please don’t gamble with your life or your future by driving after consuming drink or drugs. It’s really not worth the risk.”

Officers enforced the drink and drug drive campaign while on patrol and carried out roadside checks across the county.

In addition, ten police operations took place focused on the morning after and funded by the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner through the Vision Zero Partnership’s Casualty Reduction Fund.

At least 1,700 vehicles were stopped during the operations with a positive response from the public and many drivers, after taking a roadside breath test, were educated by officers on just how long alcohol can remain in the body.

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “I understand the devastation caused by drink driving having dealt with far too many serious injuries and fatal accidents as a former police officer.

“Driving under the influence is completely unacceptable and those who do are not only endangering themselves but also the lives of others on the road.

“I urge everyone to think about the consequences of drink driving. My message will always be clear: don’t drink and drive.”

The force’s confidential hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.