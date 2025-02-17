This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drake is set to make history at this year’s Wireless Festival in London 🎶🎤🎶

Wireless Festival have announced their headline act for this year’s festival.

Drake is set to perform three separate headline sets across the duration of this year’s festival.

He is set to be joined by special guests including Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel.

After months of speculation, ourselves included, the organisers of Wireless 2025 released on Sunday their first announcement, and it’s a big headline act across all three days.

Despite the feud between himself and Kendrick Lamar, Canadian rapper Drake is set to not only headline one night of the festival, but will instead perform three different sets across the festival dates at Finsbury Park in London - the first time, organisers have stated, that one headline act has performed three different sets at the festival.

One of the long-standing rumours also was confirmed during the announcement, with support on Sunday coming from Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel, while there has been speculation already on the Wireless subreddit as to who ‘The Mandem’ could be on Saturday, while The Party Next Door and Summer Walker are set to perform on Friday.

More acts are set to be announced in due course - but many are already citing having Kendrick Lamar and Drake in London in the same month is something many hip-hop fans cannot argue isn’t being spoiled for choice.

Wireless 2025 - current line-up

Wireless 2025 have confirmed that Drake is set to headline all three nights at this year’s festival. | Getty Images

Friday

Drake

The Party Next Door

Summer Walker

Saturday

Drake

The Mandem

Sunday

Drake

Burna Boy

Vybz Kartel

When do tickets go on sale for Wireless 2025?

Pre sale tickets

Those with access to Three and Mastercard pre-sales will be able to pick up tickets from today (February 17 2025) from 12pm GMT while those with Wireless pre-sale access can pick tickets up from March 18 2025 at 12pm GMT.

General sales

General ticket sales are then set to take place on February 19 2025 at 12pm GMT through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

Are you happy with Drake performing a headline set across all three Wireless dates, and do you think he’ll focus on one particular album during his set? Let us know your thoughts on the long awaited first Wireless announcement by leaving a comment below.