Dynamic pricing and waiting in line - here’s two other options to secure tickets to see Beyoncé this week

Tickets to see Beyoncé on the UK leg of her Cowboy Carter world tour go on sale this week.

For a lucky few, they have already picked there’s up thanks to a number of pre-sale ticketing agents.

But what about those who have to sit in line this weekend to get them - what other options do they have?

Ticketmaster UK is set to be incredibly busy on Friday, with general ticket sales commencing for both Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s upcoming tour alongside that of Beyoncé.

The Queen of the Beyhive announced a series of shows taking place in London as part of her Cowboy Carter world tour, adding an additional two dates to her stint at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this week.

But with the first of a number of pre-sales taking place from today, many might have missed out on the almost blink-and-miss-it nature of Ticketmaster setting up pre-registration signups, leaving those without access to other forms of pre-sale tickets wondering what to do.

We’re in the same boat, and also share similar concerns over the notion that, as of writing, there’s been no indication that tickets to see Beyoncé will not use the dynamic pricing system, one that caused outrage during sales of Oasis’ reunion shows in 2024.

So what are your options this week, and where could you look for tickets on the reseller market?

What are my options to see Beyoncé during her Cowboy Carter UK shows?

Grin and bear waiting in line at Ticketmaster

The option that many will be undertaking when tickets go on sale; sitting, hoping and in some cases praying that you’ll slowly but surely get to the front of the line in order to purchase tickets for Queen Bey.

Then there are also the concerns how dynamic pricing might mean even the most fervent Beyoncé fans might miss out, with some on social media sharing the prices of pre-sale tickets for the show - in some cases you’ll be looking at over £700.

The secondary market - if one exists

Your next port of call would be the secondary ticket market - ideally, you’ll be wanting to keep an eye on StubHub, Twickets or Ticketmaster’s own reseller options. Though the market has yet to open on these websites, they are considered the safest to use; avoid eBay, social media or adverts on Facebook Marketplace to spare tears.

Treat yourself to a VIP or hospitality package instead

If you just simply have to go though and money isn’t too much of an option (when compared to what dynamic prices might entail), you could make an evening of it with one of the few VIP or hospitality packages at Seat Unique have to offer for her London shows.

Many of those packages also include premium padded seats in West Level 3 in London, pre-show access to private bar, two food and Drinks vouchers to redeem throughout the evening, post-show access for an extended experience, informal unreserved seating within the lounge and exclusive access to official merchandise available in the lounge

When do Beyoncé tickets for her UK Cowboy Carter shows go on sale?

General ticket sales to see Beyoncé on the UK leg of her Cowboy Carter world tour go on sale Friday February 14 2025 from 9am GMT through Ticketmaster.

Want to know the chances of getting tickets to see Beyoncé when they go on general sale? Take a look at our article on how many people will miss out on tickets to see Queen Bey not just in the UK, but across Europe.