Why is Gladiators not on today? BBC schedule change explained
- Gladiators is taking a week-off after its first semi-final.
- The family favourite show will not be on as usual this evening.
- But why has it been pulled from the schedule this week?
Gladiators fans who were hoping to find out what happens in the next semi-final will have to wait an extra week. The family favourite show has been moved from the BBC’s schedule this weekend.
It is not the first time Gladiators has been bounced around during its second series, as viewers have had to regularly acquaint themselves with the TV guide to keep up in 2025. The cast of the show took part in Comic Relief on the Beeb earlier in the month.
Why is Gladiators not on TV today?
If you were expecting to see the second semi-final of Gladiators 2025 this evening, unfortunately there is bad news. The family favourite will not be airing today (March 29) or the weekend at all.
It is not the first time the show has been bumped or moved around on the schedule - and the change is once again due to live sports. BBC One is showing the FA Cup match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, with coverage starting at 5pm.
The football broadcast is due to run until 7.30pm and will be followed by the Weakest Link. It means that Gladiators is taking a brief break.
When will Gladiators be on TV next?
You can expect Gladiators to return to its usual Saturday evening spot next weekend (April 5). The previous break in February only lasted one week as well - with the show being bumped by the Six Nations.
What have you made of Gladiators in 2025? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
