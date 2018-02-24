Who will follow Chloe as the pick of Peterborough’s young singer-songwriters?

Peterborough Music Hub is once again supporting Peterborough Music Festival’s New Youth Music Showcase - celebrating and showcasing work from the city’s young songwriters and composers.

This year’s competition will be held at the Key Theatre on Thursday, March 15 (starting at 7pm), marking the third year of the event.

Hayley Sanderson

With cash and other prizes, the judge for the evening is Peterborough’s own Hayley Sanderson (pictured) – a singer from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and a successful songwriter and recording artist in her own right.

Entries from all music genres are welcome and entry details can be found at peterboroughmusicfestival.org.

Last year’s winner was eleven year old Chloe Lorentzen (pictured). Her winning song - ‘Circus Clown’ was a hit on the night – not only because of Chloe’s excellent performance but also for the great skill she showed in her lyrics and catchy melody – showing outstanding creative maturity.

Since the competition, Chloe has enjoyed a fabulously exciting year even performing in America with Brandi Carlile (a Grammy nominated folk-rock singer). Her parents, Lee and Jamie acknowledge that “…this whirlwind year has been totally due to the Showcase.”

Most recently Chloe enjoyed the final part of her Showcase prize, with a Studio Recording Experience – provided and sponsored by Breve Music in Rivergate.

Simon Nesbitt (owner of Breve Music) accompanied Chloe on the piano while she sang one of her own songs, Game of Chess.

The performance was filmed, complete with stage lighting and smoke effects.

Chloe had her hair and makeup professionally done by Ellie Smitheringale-Pope, a hair and beauty student at New College, Stamford. At the end of the session, there was a celebratory glass of bubbly and cake with family and the crew to round off the day.

The competition provides a sensational evening of new music, offering audiences a great night out.

Tickets to attend the Showcase cost just £5 (£3 concessions). They can be booked from the Key Theatre Box Office on 01733 207239 or online at www.vivacity-peterborough.com