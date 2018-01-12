What’s on: Puzzfest bringing three days of music to city centre

Puzzles? bar in Bridge Street celebrates its first anniversary with a weekend long celebration and live music.

Friday 12th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE RETURNS. 9pm.

Puzzles? BridgeStreet: 5pm - 6pm: Andy Hughes; 7pm - 8pm: LOAE; 9pm - Close: Agi Jarocka.

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 8.45pm

Blue Bell, Werrington: Local singer/guitarist Meg McPartlin from 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Billy J, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 13th

Live Music

Puzzles? Bridge Street: 3pm - 4pm: Meg McPartlin; 5pm - 6pm: Joe Van Hoten; 7pm - 8pm: Matt Howard; 9pm - Close: Mark Rowlands.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET’57. 9pm

Spanglers CMC, Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street: John Doherty making his first visit to the club . £5.50 the door Everyone welcome. More info: Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Bonnie Diamond & Coe 8.30pm Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PHOENIX, 8-15 - late. Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen, Rick will play a selection of hits from across the decades accompanied by videos on the large screen, 9pm – late free entry. Resident DJ Rick Allen is celebrating 5 years of hosting Saturday Night Groove.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Charters: What the Funk! With DJ Jo G & Special Guest Juan Baptiste 9pm – free entry.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 14th

Live Music

Puzzles? Bridge Street: 3pm - 4pm: Mark Stevens; 5pm - 6pm: The Tinderbox; 7pm - 8pm: Dan Poole; 9pm - Close: CJ Hatt.

Charters: Sunday Sessions presents Bon Rogers live in the bar from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Division Duo, 3pm to 6pm.

Frothblowers, Werrington: Acoustic hour from 3pm with Hayward.

Peterborough Conservative Club: New Orleans Hotshots, 12.15pm. Guests £2.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: KAY-D, Line Dancing. Pay on the door. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 15th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe, Cowgate: Danny Shackell, 7pm to 10pm.

Tuesday 16th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 17th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Georgia Evans, 7pm to 10pm.

Brewery Tap: Drama on Tap . Feeling the post Christmas blues? Fear not! Drama on Tap is on its way to brighten up your January and get your 2018 off to a great start ..

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.