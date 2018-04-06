What’s on in Peterborough this week

Looking for something to do in the Peterborough area this weekend? Look no further!

Rock For Heroes

The Cresset, April 12 - Are you ready to ROCK! Immerse yourself in the incredible new live music experience with Rock For Heroes. Bringing the perfect combination of your favourite rock and pop artists across the eras, in celebration of an incredible cause - Help for Heroes. A collection will take following the performance. Performed by a full live rock band and superb singers, expect music from artists such as Dire Straits, Status Quo, Queen, David Bowie, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Bryan Adams, Elton John, Simple Minds and so many more. www.cresset.co.uk

Loving Vincent

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

In a story depicted in oil painted animation, a young man comes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days there. peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Ceri Dupree

Elkie Brooks

The Broadway, April 6 Elkie will be performing her biggest hits including “Pearl’s A Singer”, “Lilac Wine”, “Fool (If You think It’s Over)”, Don’t Cry Out Loud” & “No More The Fool” as well as many more and new tracks.

www.thebroadway.today

Ceri Dupree

Stamford Corn Exchange, Friday April 6 - Ceri Dupree has been delighting audiences worldwide for almost 30 years. His unique talents have led him through musical theatre, pantomime, summer seasons, television and cabaret. 01780 766455

The Bootleg Bee Gees - Stamford Corn Exchange, April 7. The number one tribute to the legendary Bee Gees, will be bringing the house down with their incredible rendition of ballads and disco tracks written by the Gibb Brothers. Dig out your flares and get ready to boogie as “Saturday Night Fever” hits town. 01780 766455

Motor City Vipers

The Brewery Tap, Saturday April 7 - The seventh annual charity soul night to help raise funds and awareness for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. The band will be playing the very best of Motown and Northern Soul classics and there will be support from top soul DJs.

www.MotorCityVipers.co.uk

The Mikado

St Matthew’s Church, Eye, Saturday April 7 - Peterborough G&S Players start their 95th year with a concert version of The Mikado at 7.30pm. Under The Mikado’s law flirting is a crime punishable by decapitation. The citizens of Titipu respond by making Ko-Ko, already convicted, Lord High Executioner - safe in the knowledge that he can’t behead anyone else until he has beheaded himself; so when The Mikado insists on an execution a creative solution is required – Tickets cost £7 at the door. 01733 222334