What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

It’s is the second day of the gin and cider festival at Charters on the River Nene - and city band Idolising Nova play a hometown gig at The Met Lounge tonight.
Friday 4th
Live Music
THE MET LOUNGE: Airways, Peterborough’s Idolising Nova (PICTURED) and Tom Lumley .
Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: The Big “D” from 8.30pm. Free Entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND. 9pm playing pop, rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll and dance covers .
Lakeside Bar, Tallington: TRUE 90s. 8.45pm. 90s’ tribute band.
Charters: Redemption - enjoy rock, blues, soul, boogie woogie and rock ‘n’ roll from this dedicated 5-piece band from 10:30pm. Free entry.
Gin and Cider Festival
Charters: Running until Monday, with 30+ Gins and 20+ ciders.
Clubs/DJ
The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.
Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nasah 9pm -late, free entry
The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday 5th
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SIDEKICKS. 9pm. St Ives No1 covers band, making Peterborough debut playing pop and rock covers.
Parkway Club: BILLY-G & THE HEARTBEATS from 8-15.
Gin and Cider Festival
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: The launch of the Monthly ‘Big Night Out’ to feature some of the World Biggest DJs plus live entertainers including fire eaters, stilt walkers, live percussion, and more. In the SolGarden there is House with Alessandro Vacca; In Eden (The Lit Room) - R&B & Urban Flavas with TK & Guests; in The Solstice it’s Commercial Chart, Dance, R&B and Anthems DJ Roberto Sarwar; and Harry’s Bar & Cafe it is Party Anthems from 70s, 80s, 90s & 00s with DJ Kizzy.
Charters: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late. Free entry.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday 6th
Live Music
THE MET LOUNGE: MUSED - the UK’s Number 1 MUSE tribute band.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Hi Definition duo from 8.30pm. Guests £2
Charters: Division live in the bar from 3pm, family friendly. Free entry.
Parkway Club: MARK SPAFFORD, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing from 7-30- 10-30pm.
Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night 6pm -late. Complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.
Clubs/DJ
The Solstice: 12-Hr All-Dayer party with 10 DJs over three rooms from 4pm with DJs in the SolGarden playing throughout the day & evening, and then joined by DJs in Harry’s & The Solstice from 9pm, The SolGarden has House Music from 4pm with special guest Rayan G, Alessandro Vacca, Steve Andrews, Zoe Roberts, Townsend, Dan Auty + Guests; Harry’s Bar & Cafe Urban Flavas from 9pm with DJ Teeks Teekay; in The Solstice it is Karaoke & Commercial Chart from 9pm with DJ Robbie H.
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm
Monday 7th
Live Music
Peterborough Conservative Club: Thrillbillies from 12.30pm. Free entry.
Gin and Cider Festival
Event
The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.
Quizzes/Poker
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm
Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm
Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm
Tuesday 8th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Wednesday 9th
Live Music
The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.
Quizzes
Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.
The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.