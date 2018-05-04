What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

It’s is the second day of the gin and cider festival at Charters on the River Nene - and city band Idolising Nova play a hometown gig at The Met Lounge tonight.

Friday 4th

Live Music

THE MET LOUNGE: Airways, Peterborough’s Idolising Nova (PICTURED) and Tom Lumley .

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Big “D” from 8.30pm. Free Entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND. 9pm playing pop, rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll and dance covers .

Lakeside Bar, Tallington: TRUE 90s. 8.45pm. 90s’ tribute band.

Charters: Redemption - enjoy rock, blues, soul, boogie woogie and rock ‘n’ roll from this dedicated 5-piece band from 10:30pm. Free entry.

Gin and Cider Festival

Charters: Running until Monday, with 30+ Gins and 20+ ciders.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nasah 9pm -late, free entry

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 5th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SIDEKICKS. 9pm. St Ives No1 covers band, making Peterborough debut playing pop and rock covers.

Parkway Club: BILLY-G & THE HEARTBEATS from 8-15.

Gin and Cider Festival

Charters: Running until Monday, with 30+ Gins and 20+ ciders.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: The launch of the Monthly ‘Big Night Out’ to feature some of the World Biggest DJs plus live entertainers including fire eaters, stilt walkers, live percussion, and more. In the SolGarden there is House with Alessandro Vacca; In Eden (The Lit Room) - R&B & Urban Flavas with TK & Guests; in The Solstice it’s Commercial Chart, Dance, R&B and Anthems DJ Roberto Sarwar; and Harry’s Bar & Cafe it is Party Anthems from 70s, 80s, 90s & 00s with DJ Kizzy.

Charters: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late. Free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 6th

Live Music

THE MET LOUNGE: MUSED - the UK’s Number 1 MUSE tribute band.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Hi Definition duo from 8.30pm. Guests £2

Charters: Division live in the bar from 3pm, family friendly. Free entry.

Parkway Club: MARK SPAFFORD, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing from 7-30- 10-30pm.

Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night 6pm -late. Complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: 12-Hr All-Dayer party with 10 DJs over three rooms from 4pm with DJs in the SolGarden playing throughout the day & evening, and then joined by DJs in Harry’s & The Solstice from 9pm, The SolGarden has House Music from 4pm with special guest Rayan G, Alessandro Vacca, Steve Andrews, Zoe Roberts, Townsend, Dan Auty + Guests; Harry’s Bar & Cafe Urban Flavas from 9pm with DJ Teeks Teekay; in The Solstice it is Karaoke & Commercial Chart from 9pm with DJ Robbie H.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 7th

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Thrillbillies from 12.30pm. Free entry.

Gin and Cider Festival

Charters: Last day , with 30+ Gins and 20+ ciders.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 8th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 9th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.