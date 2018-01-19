What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

The Frothblowers micropub in Werrington hosts a three-day mini beer festival starting tonight.

Friday 19th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Fat Chantz. Local 7-piece function band, fantastic covers of a wide range of music from the 50’s to now; a good time of toe-tapping, dancing, and sing-a-long is guaranteed! A big band performing in our big room – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: NO QUARTER. 9pm (debut gig).

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Trevor Leeson from 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Mini beer festival

The Frothblowers, Werrington: At least 12 different golden summer real ales available (with a dark one or two for those who have not seen the light).

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 20th

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Copestake from 8.30pm. Guests £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: FIRED UP. 9pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TAKE-2 from 8-15 - late. Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am and guest appearance by Jumi Needles..

Charters: Off The Cuff with DJs Julian Roberts & Glen McCully

Brewery Tap: With DJ Rick Allen, playing you a great selection of hits from across the decades accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mini beer festival

The Frothblowers, Werrington: At least 12 different golden summer real ales available (with a dark one or two for those who have not seen the light).

Sunday 21st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Resonate, 3pm - 6pm.

Charters: Dave Smith, lead singer of Austin Gold, will be live in the bar from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PHILLIP RANDLES. Ballroom and Sequence from 7-30 - 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Mini beer festival

The Frothblowers, Werrington: At least 12 different golden summer real ales available (with a dark one or two for those who have not seen the light).

Monday 22nd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna and Jimmy, 7pm to 10pm.

Tuesday 23rd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 24th

live music

The Beehive: Open Mic Night with Bon Rogers -White from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.