What’s on in Peterborough pubs, clubs and bars

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor.
Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor.

You can catch Money Shot at the Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor, tonight, providing the entertainment at the Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival supporting the RAF centenary with 30 real ales and cider (until Sunday).

Friday 11th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: Tori Lamour, NovaStatus & The Hot One Two. Starts 8pm.

Beer Festival

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Live music from Money Shot plus The Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival supporting the RAF centenary features 30 real ales and cider (until Sunday).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE TUMBLING DICE. 9pm playing covers by Rolling Stones, Bowie, Beatles and more.

Lakeside Bar, Tallington: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE. 8.45pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Moyse at 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Charters: Vinyl night bring your old and new records to the boat for Derek to spin, 8pm – late, free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 12th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: Pearl Jamm- The band puts on an exciting stage show that authentically recreates the sound, look and feel of the Seattle giants. Starts 7.45pm.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Live music from The Guards (Beatles tribute) plus The Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival supporting the RAF centenary features 30 real ales and cider (until Sunday).

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Intruders at 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: PARK LANE. 9pm, 60s up to date covers band.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 9pm - a 70s glam rock tribute band.

Spanglers CMC: The fabulous Lainy West, from 7.30pm-11.30pm. £5.50 on the door. More from Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly .com

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: KENNY & THE MOTIVES from 8-15pm

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: What the Funk! With DJs Jo G & Juan Baptiste 9pm – late, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday night groove with DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a selection of hits from the 70s-to the present day accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 13th

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Rosie Val and the Cambridge Jazz Co at 12.15pm. Free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: STONECOLD COUNTRY ( Line Dancing) from 7pm till 10-30pm. Pay on the door. Everyone welcome.

Beer Festival

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: The Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival supporting the RAF centenary features 30 real ales and cider (last day).

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Vinyl Party – Here Comes the Sun Join DJs Terry Grant, Andy Lindsay, Paul Davis, Neal Wright, Dave Grant, Zac Seekings, Julz & Otis live in the garden marquee for an afternoon / evening of great SKA, Rock ‘N’ Roll, Northern & Motown, Soul & 80’s hits - Bringing the garden alive.. 2pm -late free entry, family friendly.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 14th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

CHARTERS: What the Thunder Said 8pm, spoken word open mic hosted by Lewis Tappenden. Pop along, if you’re the audience’s favourite act you win a £10 bar prize.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday

Live Music

The Met Lounge: India’s prolific extreme metal export, Demonic Ressurection, supported by Canterbury heavy metal band Wretched Soul. Local support for the show will be “Far From Refuge - a metal band from Cambridge.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.