What’s on in Peterborough pubs, clubs and bars

You can catch Money Shot at the Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor, tonight, providing the entertainment at the Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival supporting the RAF centenary with 30 real ales and cider (until Sunday).

Friday 11th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: Tori Lamour, NovaStatus & The Hot One Two. Starts 8pm.

Beer Festival

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Live music from Money Shot plus The Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival supporting the RAF centenary features 30 real ales and cider (until Sunday).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE TUMBLING DICE. 9pm playing covers by Rolling Stones, Bowie, Beatles and more.

Lakeside Bar, Tallington: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE. 8.45pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Moyse at 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Charters: Vinyl night bring your old and new records to the boat for Derek to spin, 8pm – late, free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 12th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: Pearl Jamm- The band puts on an exciting stage show that authentically recreates the sound, look and feel of the Seattle giants. Starts 7.45pm.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Live music from The Guards (Beatles tribute) plus The Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival supporting the RAF centenary features 30 real ales and cider (until Sunday).

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Intruders at 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: PARK LANE. 9pm, 60s up to date covers band.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 9pm - a 70s glam rock tribute band.

Spanglers CMC: The fabulous Lainy West, from 7.30pm-11.30pm. £5.50 on the door. More from Jennifer 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly .com

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: KENNY & THE MOTIVES from 8-15pm

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: What the Funk! With DJs Jo G & Juan Baptiste 9pm – late, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday night groove with DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a selection of hits from the 70s-to the present day accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 13th

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Rosie Val and the Cambridge Jazz Co at 12.15pm. Free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: STONECOLD COUNTRY ( Line Dancing) from 7pm till 10-30pm. Pay on the door. Everyone welcome.

Beer Festival

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: The Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival supporting the RAF centenary features 30 real ales and cider (last day).

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Vinyl Party – Here Comes the Sun Join DJs Terry Grant, Andy Lindsay, Paul Davis, Neal Wright, Dave Grant, Zac Seekings, Julz & Otis live in the garden marquee for an afternoon / evening of great SKA, Rock ‘N’ Roll, Northern & Motown, Soul & 80’s hits - Bringing the garden alive.. 2pm -late free entry, family friendly.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 14th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

CHARTERS: What the Thunder Said 8pm, spoken word open mic hosted by Lewis Tappenden. Pop along, if you’re the audience’s favourite act you win a £10 bar prize.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday

Live Music

The Met Lounge: India’s prolific extreme metal export, Demonic Ressurection, supported by Canterbury heavy metal band Wretched Soul. Local support for the show will be “Far From Refuge - a metal band from Cambridge.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.