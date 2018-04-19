What’s on at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

There’s a two-day St George’s Day cider festival at the Blue Bell and Frothblowers in Werrington this weekend not to mention some of the best local bands playing acrposs the city.

Thursday, April 19

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 20th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: WALKWAY. 9pm. Classic rock originals and covers. Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Children Of The Revolution.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jimbobs (Sold Out).

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Charters: Vinyl Night 8pm – Bring your old and new vinyl to the boat for Warren to spin.

The Burghley Club: From 9pm Big W Soul Disco. Free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 21st

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET. 9pm. Playing pop, rock, punk, new wave, disco, ska, reggae and 2-tone covers.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tiger Bay, 8.30pm . Guests £2.

The Burghley Club: Black Elvis from 9pm. Free entry,

Deeping St James Priory Church: Pennyless in concert, 7.30pm start. Tickets £10 inc. interval refreshments. 01778 343860.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: TAKE-2 from 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

The Dragonfly, Orton Goldhay: A St George’s Day Bash with punk/ rock n roll machine TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM. from 10pm till late.

St George’s Cider Wassail

The Blue Bell and the Frothblowers (pictured): A joint cider festival – with around 70 real ciders available between the two venues. A ciderbus will run between the two venues!

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Prince Nite 2 years on! Celebrating the music of His Royal Badness with DJs Uncle Funk and Mister Wicketer. Dress Funky – Free shot for wearing anything purple (meal for 2 prize for the best dressed).

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen, playing hits from the 70s-the present day, for one week only Rick will be in the Tap Room 9pm – late, free entry.

Charters: Off the Cuff, serving up the best in RnB, 60s Soul, Northern and Motown and Classic Soul crowd pleasers. Get on board with DJs Julian & Glen -Free entry 9pm – late.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Sunday 22nd

Live Music

The Frothblowers, Werrington: An hour of acoustic tunes from James Edmonds from 3pm.

Charters: The Bar-stewards Sons of Val Doonican 3pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Country & Western with John Doherty 8.00pm. Free Entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: CHRIS BOOTH, Ballroom and Sequence, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

St George’s Cider Wassail

the Blue Bell and the Frothblowers: A joint cider festival – with around 70 real ciders available between the two venues.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Extra special quiz night in aid of the Royal British Legion.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 23rd

St George’s Day Event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Traditional English celebration with a special traditional English real ale available – and an extra special olde English themed meal in the restaurant.

Live Music

The Burghley Club: Arc Nation from 9pm. Free entry.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 24th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right.

Wednesday 25th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.