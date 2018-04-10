UPDATE: Tickets for Flying Scotsman's visit to Peterborough temporarily withdrawn from sale amid unprecedented demand

Tickets for the Flying Scotsman's visit to Peterborough have been temporarily withdrawn from sale following huge demand and technical problems with the Nene Valley Railway website today.

Tickets for the locomotive's three day visit went on sale at 10am this morning and the unprecedented demand soon crashed www.nvr.org.uk/events/flying-scotsman

The locomotive will be in public service on September 29 and 30 and October 1 at Nene Valley Railway as part of a nationwide tour.

The tickets have now been withdrawn from sale while the website is upgraded.

A spokesman for Nene Valley Railway said: "We have taken the really difficult decision to yank the handbrake on for the time being and take all the Flying Scotsman tickets off sale for a while, potentially a number of days.

"Having a half / not working ticketing system is no use to anybody. It is making everybody understandably angry, including us.

"We are going to get it sorted properly and then come back with a chastised service provider and a system that works.

"Gutted goes nowhere to describe this, both you folks and us.

"There are plenty of tickets left so while hugely annoying this shouldn't be catastrophic But once again, so sorry."

Tickets for one round trip cost:

*Adults/Seniors £25.00

*Children £ £13.00 (3 to 16 years)

*Peak shuttle service £5.00 per person on presentation of your Flying Scotsman E ticket, normal fares apply for the Peak service if not in possession of a Flying Scotsman E Ticket

Jerry Thurston from Nene Valley Railway said: "Our Popular Jolly Fisherman Fish and Chips service will also be operating hauled by the locomotive.

"The locomotive appears with kind thanks to the National Railway Museum and Riley & Son (E) as a thank you for the assistance the NVR provided in October with repairs to the locomotive."

The engine was travelling through the city in October last year when it developed a fault. It was taken to Nene Valley Railway where a full inspection was carried out and repairs were made to axles. The train stayed at Nene Valley Railway for 10 days while the work was carried out.

The national tour began last month and will last into the autumn.

Jim Lowe, head of operations at the National Railway Museum, said: “Flying Scotsman is a true symbol of engineering excellence and continues to inspire and amaze crowds of people wherever it goes.

“Flying Scotsman is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age.”

For more information about the Flying Scotsman, visit www.flyingscotsman.org.uk/events/scotsman-on-the-tracks/.