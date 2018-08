More than 5,000 people, young and old, enjoyed a day of storytelling, unusual performances and craft workshops as Vivacity’s annual Once Upon A Festival took over Peterborough’s Central Park on Saturday.

In addition youngsters were able to take part in a Beatrix Potter-inspired trail and claim a prize from the Reading Bus.

Storytelling Festival at Central Park. Dennis the storyteller entertains his audience ''Vivacity Once Upon a Festival EMN-181108-181108009

Storytelling Festival at Central Park. Favour Okunbor and Hafrah Sarfraz at the Bunny Bus with some of their visitors. ''Vivacity Once Upon a Festival EMN-181108-181119009

Storytelling Festival at Central Park. Natalia Cardoso on the Artizani Fabric of Society bicycle. ''Vivacity Once Upon a Festival EMN-181108-181130009

Storytelling Festival at Central Park. Harpist and storyteller Liam Carroll ''Vivacity Once Upon a Festival EMN-181108-181141009

Storytelling Festival at Central Park. Janina Vigura telling stories in her tent. EMN-181108-180636009

Once Upon A Festival at Central Park

Once Upon A Festival at Central Park

Once Upon A Festival at Central Park

Once Upon A Festival at Central Park