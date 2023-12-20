Your festive nights out in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Very Beautiful South are at The Parkway Club on Saturday

​THURSDAY 21st

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Music Night with three performers from 8.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Johnny Silverback from 9pm playing a collection including Robbie Williams, Bryan Adams, Queen and more.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – questions from across the decades.

FRIDAY 22nd:

Charters has Beats on the barge with DJ Pat Unwin and guests from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Scary Clown Presents: Spoilers, The Atoms, Shackleford and Plot32 from 7.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Halo with pop, funk and rock covers.

Brewery Tap has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Mr Nash from 9pm -2am.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Punk & New Wave chart hits from the late 70s and early 80s.SATURDAY 23rd:The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has nine-piece tribute band Very Beautiful South, supported by local singer/songwriter CJ Hatt, as well as Southside Supernova spinning sounds from 80s, 90s & 00s into the early hours of Christmas Eve. Tickets £15 each (£12 members) from the venue, on 07919 932614 or at www.VeryBeautifulSouth.co.uk

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Filthy Contact.

The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm.

The Ploughman, Werrington, has High Rollers.

Yard of Ale has One Eyed Cats .

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Tour*ettes from 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights. Top Peterborough party band, playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics.

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has True 90s from 7.30pm. Peterborough’s premier 90s tribute band.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Radius 45 from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Neil James.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Expletives from 9pm.SUNDAY 24th:

The Ostrich Inn has A Little Indie Indulgence from 1pm - 5pm.

Charters has Annual Christmas Eve Vinyl Party – great mix of DJs bringing you a wide range of vinyl from 12noon- late.

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Salmon Dave from 3pm.

Brewery Tap has DJ Sav from 9pm – lateWEDNESDAY 27th:

Brewery Tap has DJ Amy playing old school, rnb, 90s to now from 8.30pm – 11.30pm

THURSDAY 28th:

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers present: Das Kapitans, Good Job Kid and Coup De Tete from 8pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Salmon Dave.

Brewery Tap has Dan Poole solo gig from 9pm.

FRIDAY 29th:

Red Room, Broadway has Spectra Entertainment New Year's Celebration at RedRoom Peterborough with DJ Danny and DJ EDGE from 10pm-5am. Tickets on the door or on Skiddle.

The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band from 7pm followed by Salmon Dave from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has The Expletives.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Back To The Future from 9pm. Playing 70s, 80s, 90s Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has David James Smith.

Brewery Tap has The Contacts playing Motown and solid soul from 10pm.

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

SATURDAY 30th:

The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has One Eyed Cats.

​Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Mr Nash from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has P Town Funk from 10pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has High Point Players from 9pm. Popular 5 Piece female fronted Peterborough party band.

SUNDAY 31st:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith with guest Adam Leon from 9pm.

Yard of Ale has a NYE Party with The Zephyrs (ticket event).

Queens Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom News Year’s Eve Party with A Skillz and Boca 45, plus support from Pat Unwin, Eclectic Ballroom and Mark Goddliff, hosted by Rayan Gee. Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Another Girl Another Planet (ticketed event).

Blue Bell, Werrington, has NYE Party (tickets only).

Brewery Tap has New Year’s Eve party with DJ Rick Allen and DJ Tricks from 8pm – late (tickets at eventbrite).

Charters has New Year’s Eve party with DJ Otis Roberts and guest from 8pm – late, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dirty Rumour from 8.30pm. Popular 5 piece Peterborough party band. (£15 Ticket, free drink on entry, glass Champagne at midnight).