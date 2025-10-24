Your chance to delve into the world of monsters Doctor Who has battled throughout the years this Halloween at Peterborough Museum!
Meet some of the designers behind the creation of these monstrous characters, and hear their first-hand accounts of working on the show. Then discover what it’s like to embody these monsters from actors who played them.
Chaired by Marcus Hearn (Doctor Who Magazine), there will also be a Q&A, which will include Rob Allsop Stephen Mansfield and Richard Ashton.
Allsop specialises in prop and costume design, and has worked on both classic and new Who, designing numerous monsters – notably the peg dolls. He has also worked extensively in television and film costume design/effects.
Mansfield worked in visual effects for Doctor Who, and also operated Fifi – the pet Stigorax. He is now Principal Sculptor at Madame Tussauds.
Ashton played the character Friday - an Ice Warrior who appeared in the episode "The Empress of Mars”, alongside Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor.
The discussion/Q&A will last approximately 1 hr and will be followed by a signing.
Making the Monsters takes place at 2pm on Saturday October 26, tickets can be purchased for £12.50 at https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/making-the-monsters.
The event coincides with the Adventures in Time and Space exhibition which is only on at the museum for just over a week longer and closes on November 2!