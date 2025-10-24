This Halloween, you have a chance to delve into the world of iconic monsters the Doctor has encountered on their travels through time and space at Peterborough Museum (Saturday October 26, 2pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet some of the designers behind the creation of these monstrous characters, and hear their first-hand accounts of working on the show. Then discover what it’s like to embody these monsters from actors who played them.

Most Popular

Chaired by Marcus Hearn (Doctor Who Magazine), there will also be a Q&A, which will include Rob Allsop Stephen Mansfield and Richard Ashton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allsop specialises in prop and costume design, and has worked on both classic and new Who, designing numerous monsters – notably the peg dolls. He has also worked extensively in television and film costume design/effects.

Making the Monsters at Peterborough Museum.

Mansfield worked in visual effects for Doctor Who, and also operated Fifi – the pet Stigorax. He is now Principal Sculptor at Madame Tussauds.

Ashton played the character Friday - an Ice Warrior who appeared in the episode "The Empress of Mars”, alongside Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor.

The discussion/Q&A will last approximately 1 hr and will be followed by a signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the Monsters takes place at 2pm on Saturday October 26, tickets can be purchased for £12.50 at https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/making-the-monsters.

The event coincides with the Adventures in Time and Space exhibition which is only on at the museum for just over a week longer and closes on November 2!