Work starts to build beer tent ahead of Peterborough Festival
Festival has not been held since 2019
Three years since time was called at the Peterborough Beer Festival, preparation for one of the city’s most anticipated events has begun.
A team of workers are starting to prepare the beer tents on The Embankment ahead of the festival, which starts on August 23.
The event – one of the biggest beer festivals in the country – has not been held since 2019, as a result of COVID.
This year’s festival is the 43rd Peterborough Beer Festival, and will include beers, wines and ciders from across the UK, as well as top musical performances throughout the week.
Around 300 draught real ales will be served, including old favourites, beers from very small micros, many from new breweries, some produced specially for the festival and beers from Peterborough Camra’s LocAle breweries.
The festival will run from Tuesday, August 23 until Saturday, August 27.