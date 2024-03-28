Win wristbands for four for Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park

And to mark the occasion we are offering you the chance to win one of five sets of wristbands for four people, so you and your family or friends can enjoy the park for free.

The new attraction – Jolly Jockeys – is located down at the lakeside and offers the chance to hit the saddle and gallop to victory in a horse race around a challenging circuit of twists, turns and fences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is due to open soon and is just one of the amazing activities to enjoy at the park.

Most Popular

Wicksteed Park

To boost the enjoyment, the park has reduced pre-booked, dated wristbands to just £20, held individual ride tickets at £3 and now children under 0.9m go for free when accompanied by someone who has paid for a ticket or wristband.

Wicksteed Park combines 147 acres of beautiful parkland with more than 30 rides and attractions for all the family.

In recent years, as part of its commitment to add even more fun and excitement for visitors, the park has also added the new Galaxy Invaders ride, Meerkat Manor and regular daytime shows featuring Wicky Bear and friends at Wicky Bear’s Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicky’s Farmyard also offers the chance to interact with giant rabbits, pigs, goats, barn owls, ferrets, ducks and guinea pigs in an animal-friendly enclosure.

Wicksteed Park

The park’s rides and attractions will be open throughout the Easter holidays, so you can enjoy rides like Dinosaur Valley and Rocky River Falls or favourites such as the Paratrooper, the Dodgems, the Train, Sway Rider and the Carousel.

Visitors can enjoy a slice of delicious pizza at Carlo’s Courtyard; a snack and a coffee at the recently refurbished Garden Café; or grab a quick bite at the brand new for 2024 Lighthouse Café.

The Ice Cream Parlour is also open throughout the season for a cooling treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to Wicksteed Park, just answer the following question:

What is the name of Wicksteed Park’s new attraction?

Jolly Camper

Jolly Jester

Jolly Jockeys

Email your answers to [email protected] with both the name of this newspaper and Competition in the subject line.

Competition closes 6pm Thursday April 4.

Prize must be taken over a 12-month period starting on receipt of prize

Prize not transferable