Win tickets to the 15th Battle Proms Picnic Concert at Burghley House in Stamford

E very summer thousands of music lovers gather their friends, pack up a picnic and head to celebrated local landmark Burghley House in Stamford for a spectacular open-air concert - and we have 6 pairs of tickets to give away.

The fun begins with a thrilling mounted skill-at-arms display, in full Napoleonic regalia, by an expert cavalry troop, followed by a sensational freefall demonstration by The Red Devils, the British Army and the Parachute Regiment’s official display team.

Win tickets to Battle Proms at Burghley House.

The musical entertainment warms up with toe-tapping vintage vocals from The Vignettes, followed by a 2-hour programme of uplifting classical music from the 60-piece New English Concert Orchestra. The legendary Grace Spitfire, accredited with shooting down the first enemy aircraft over the Normandy beachhead 75 years ago on D-Day, performs a meticulously choreographed display to the opening 2 pieces of the orchestral performance.

The Battle Proms is still believed to be the only opportunity in the world to see their signature piece – Beethoven’s ‘Battle Symphony’ – performed as he composed it: with 193 live firing Napoleonic cannons providing a thunderous percussion!

This quintessentially British ‘party in the park’ features magnificent musical firework displays, culminating in a flag-waving, sing-a-long, firework spectacular including all the ‘last night of the proms’ finale favourites such as Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

The Battle Proms returns to Burghley House on Saturday, July 20. To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets answer this question: Who will perform a freefall demonstration on the night? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co,uk before noon on April 30. Winners’ details will be passed to the competition organisers to arrange prize delivery.

To book tickets for this summer spectacular, visit www.battleproms.com .