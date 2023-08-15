News you can trust since 1948
By Taylor PepperContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

A Whittlesey woman has raised £2,130 for Breast Cancer Now.

Taylor Pepper held a fundraising day at The Med in Whittlesey on Saturday.

She said: “There was tea coffee and cake available, we also had a big raffle which loads of businesses in Whittlesey and Peterborough donated raffle prizes to, thank you.

Afternoon tea
Afternoon tea
    "The Med in Whittlesey allowed us to have the venue there for nothing and they were so helpful, I can't thank them enough for all they have done to help.

    "My mum and my nan were amazing all day helping sell raffle tickets and just being by my side the whole day.

    "Members of the community came together and donated cakes, which I really appreciate thank you to you all.”

    "My mum is the main reason for doing this, as she is a trooper and never lets anything bring her down.

    Afternoon tea
    Afternoon tea
    "The day was a success and so much fun was had by us all helping to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, the final amount raised was £2,130.

    “I can't thank everyone enough who came and supported me and helped me on the day it means a lot. I will definitely be doing a fundraiser again.

    “This is a charity close to my heart with my mum going through this. It means so much to me with all the support I have had it's been a busy few months organising it all but was so worth it.”

