Where to go for those Easter adventures in Peterborough

Nene Park is full of outdoor adventures, from wildlife workshops and an adventure trail to activities including pay and play watersports, tranquil daily boat trips, a ride on the Ferry Meadows railway and on selected days, archery and wall climbing.

And you could enjoy it while spending the night under canvas, camping.

What about a visit to Longthorpe Tower and be amazed at the Medieval wall paintings there? Peterborough Museum has an Easter Egg trail, Flag Fen has a dinosaur-themed egg hunt, and Queensgate has a rope-course.

And not forgetting Peterborough Lido opens for outdoor swimming every day over the Easter holiday from Friday.

Remember to check online for opening times and costs.

1 . Easter adventures Pay & Play at the Watersports at Nene Outdoors: Open daily between 11am and 5pm, choose from dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes.

2 . Easter adventures Book a camping trip! Enjoy a night or more under canvas on the peaceful banks of Gunwade Lake! Pitch your own or hire a bell tent

3 . Easter adventures Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery Easter Egg Trail, March 29-April 13The Museum's Roman hare has escaped and hidden all of the Easter eggs around the building! Can you find them?