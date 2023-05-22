News you can trust since 1948
Where to find Madonna, Elton, The Big O and a Spice Girl in Peterborough

​Hundreds of people are expected to once more hit the streets of Werrington this weekend on the trail of dozens of scarecrows on a rock, pop and musicals theme.

By Brad Barnes
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Last year's Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail had a Jubilee themeLast year's Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail had a Jubilee theme
Last year's Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail had a Jubilee theme

​Look out for the likes of Madonna, Elton John, Kate Bush, Geri Halliwell and Roy Orbison – and characters from The Sound of Music and Joseph and The Technicolour Dreamcoat – when the hugely popular Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail takes place on Saturday (27th) and Sunday (28th).

To find them you will need a trail map from The Green from 10am to 4pm each day. It is a fundraising event for the Werrington Show and maps cost £1.

The map will take you to addresses across the PE4 postcode, between 10am and 6pm, starting on The Green, and all correctly completed trail maps – each scarecrow will display a clue to solve – will be entered into a prize draw.

There is also a children’s art competition and the the public will be able to vote for their favourite scarecrow, with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

    Winners will receive prizes kindly donated by The Blue Bell and The Frothblowers micropub, both in Werrington. Deadline for entries is midnight on Monday 29.

    This will be the fourth Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail, with themes in previous years Heroes and Heroines; Film and TV, and last year The Jubilee.

    Once again it is made possible thanks to support from The Blue Bell, The Frothblowers, Insurewise, Werrington Community Association, Sycamore Mini, Cool Katz Crafts, Mead Planning & Design, The Sweet Girl and Moor Farm.

    Take a look back at last year’s trail

