Hundreds turn out for Jubilee-themed Scarecrow Trail

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee-inspired trail, organised by the Werrington Show committee, took place on Friday and Saturday, with 30 scarecrows to find and maps showing the locations on sale on The Green in the village.

Around. 530 maps were sold, and as lots of family groups shared them, well over a 1000 people enjoyed the event over the two days.

Money raised will go towards the next Werrington Show.

The Queens balcony at the McCulloch house Photo: David Lowndes

Jan Forster with her display Photo: David Lowndes

Cllr Sandra Bond with granddaughters Devan and Rosie Bond Photo: David Lowndes

Anne Meads and Pat Morgan with their display Photo: David Lowndes