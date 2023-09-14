News you can trust since 1948
When you can see Strictly favourite Giovanni in Peterborough

The ultimate showman, Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice, is bringing his Let Me Entertain you tour to Peterborough next year.
By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
The dancer, choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing winner Giovanni Pernice, who returns to TV screens this weekend with the launch show on Saturday night, will be wowing thr audience at New Theatre on April 3.

And fellow Strictly professional Lauren Oakley will return as his leading lady, to continue their alluring partnership.

A dancer on the hit BBC show since 2015, Giovanni is one of the most popular and successful professionals in the show’s history. And audiences just can’t get enough.

Giovanni Pernice brings his new show to Peterborough next yearGiovanni Pernice brings his new show to Peterborough next year
    The tour promises to showcase his exceptional talent, captivating energy, and dynamic dance moves, and will be his biggest and most spectacular show to date – taking audiences on an unforgettable journey through dance, music, and entertainment.

    From high-energy Latin numbers to soulful ballads, this show has something for everyone.

    Giovanni will be joined by a talented cast of professional dancers and West End performers who will help bring his vision to life.

    “I am thrilled to be announcing my new tour for 2024. I can’t wait to take to the stage again around the UK and Ireland. It’s going to be an incredible show - bigger and better, and I promise to bring my best performance yet. I can’t wait to see you all there,” he says.

    Tickets are on sale at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

